At last, there’s a dry forecast and much-needed relief ahead for the Coulee Region.
After another storm rolled through the region late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the next few days feature sunshine, highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
The three-state region received up to 6 inches of rain in the latest storm, plus an F1 tornado in Minnesota that briefly touched down near Rushford and headed into Winona County, packing winds up to 93 mph and causing minor damage.
In western Wisconsin, flood warnings were issued again after nearly 2 inches of rain fell.
Some schools remained closed or delayed Wednesday because of continued flood-related problems and detours.
Officials in Westby hope to start the school year today after two days being closed.
As floodwaters recede, officials are beginning to understand the magnitude of crop damage on farmland throughout the region.
As cleanup continued, you could see a harvest worth of pumpkins was washed up — and smashed — against a pedestrian bridge over Coon Creek in Coon Valley.
State officials are urging agricultural producers to report damage and losses to their local farm services agency.
That includes damage to buildings and equipment, livestock, crops, conservation structures, fences and orchard/nursery trees, bushes and vines.
Private property owners should report flood and storm damage by calling 2-1-1 or 877-947-2211. Officials with 2-1-1 report they have received more than 2,700 calls reporting damage.
In Monroe County, state officials are warning of reports about an individual impersonating a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources official going door to door in the town of Portland.
The individual is telling residents to evacuate immediately due to a pending dam failure. The DNR has not sent anyone to order an evacuation in that area. If an evacuation is necessary, instructions for evacuation will come from local law enforcement.
