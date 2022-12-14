Find your balance to prevent injury in winter weather

A winter storm warning is in effect for some area counties, and with La Crosse's Wednesday rains likely to turn to ice as temperatures fall, slips and falls are an impending hazard.

"Ice is the foe of everyone in the Midwest," says Dr. Kariline Bringe, orthopedic surgeon at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Key to fall prevention -- and overall health -- says Bringe, is balance. Many ER visits, especially among the older population, are associated with falls, which are the leading cause of nonfatal injury among the majority of age groups, per the CDC, accounting for some 800,000 hospitalizations annually for broken bones, head or back injuries, concussions and more.

"I tell patients all of the time: Falls are the enemy," Bringe says, noting body parts including muscles, bones, joints, eyes, the balance organ in the inner ear, nerves, heart and blood vessels affect balance, so those with impairments to any of these are more susceptible. Slippery surfaces increase risk for all persons, and when venturing outside in winter weather Bringe advises precautions from footwear choices to arm position.

"Your arms are one of your greatest tools for balance, especially in icy conditions," Bringe says. "It’s a simple thing, but wear your gloves outside. They are there to keep your hands warm And keep them out of your pockets -- this frees up your hands and arms, which improves your ability to stay upright in icy conditions. Extending your arms out to your sides can help to maintain your balance."

To have your hands ready in case of fall, Bringe also recommends carrying less at a time and not texting while walking. Footwear should have treads or non-skid soles, and on slick surfaces she says to "Point your feet slightly outward to maintain your center of balance. Put your center of gravity directly over your feet as much as possible."

Most importantly, take it slow, look before you step, and enter or exit vehicles or buildings cautiously if conditions are icy.

"If you do fall, make sure you are not injured first," Bringe says. "Then turn over onto your hands and knees. Take one foot and place it between your hands, then bring the other foot between your hands. Trying to keep feet shoulder-width apart, push yourself up from there."



