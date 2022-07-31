Finding Home: As La Crosse's affordable housing shrinks, its problem with homelessness grows

La Crosse is seeing more and more community members experiencing homelessness. While its cause can’t be distilled into one explanation, one topic has consistently come up: Where is the affordable housing?

The city is facing a dwindling stock of housing that residents can afford. Rents are climbing while wages stagnate, and the impacts are severe.

“It is the biggest cause of homelessness, the lack of affordable housing. Because of course if we had enough housing stock, we could probably house everybody that needed it,” said Kim Cable, housing and community services director at Couleecap.

Some have been driven into homelessness because of this lack of affordable housing. Those who cannot afford to live in La Crosse know first-hand how important housing is. And the solution to homelessness might also lie within the solution to the affordable housing crisis.

This story is part of the weekly Finding Home series, which dissects the growing issue of homelessness in La Crosse and tells the stories of the community members who are experiencing it.

‘I got stuck’

Sixty-five-year-old Tom, who did not want his last name used in this story for privacy reasons, has faced homelessness and housing insecurity for the past 20 years because of a number of disabilities.

Born and raised in La Crosse, Tom is an Aquinas and Western Technical College graduate. At one point, he owned a home and a business. But it all changed quickly.

A back problem that led to multiple surgeries, several bouts of Lyme disease and now a diagnosis of chronic lymphocytic leukemia have made it nearly impossible for Tom to work and make a living. “Every one of them set me back,” he said.

He has bounced around from rental to rental, sometimes staying in hotels or with family, and he said he slept in a tent for about a week.

On a recent winter night, Tom was staying with his sister when he went to a restaurant for dinner. He couldn’t get a cab home, and decided to walk and cut through a patch of woods.

“I had bad shoes on and I made a bad decision,” he said. “I got stuck.”

Tom was outside all night in 6-degree weather until he was rescued in the morning. He suffered severe frostbite and eventually had two and a half fingers and two toes amputated.

After staying in a group home to have his frostbite treated, Tom was able to find a place to rent in Onalaska, where he lived for 11 months. But he left because of a problem with a neighbor.

Tom then applied to live in an apartment owned by a property management company, but he was denied because of bad credit. He had no choice but to use his savings to stay at hotels for two months while he searched for housing.

Eventually, Tom left La Crosse to find housing he could afford.

The data

The cost of housing, as in most places across the country, is rising in the La Crosse area.

Nationally, real estate brokerage Redfin reported last month that the median listed rent for an available apartment rose above $2,000 a month for the first time.

In La Crosse, the average hasn’t quite reached that level, but rents are still climbing higher than residents can afford.

According to the most recent data from UW Extension La Crosse County, in 2016-2020, the highest percentage of renters in both the county and the city of La Crosse were paying between $800 and $1,249 a month. Officials warn that these numbers have only gone up.

A recent scan of apartment listings on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist show a range of rents in the area: studios for upwards of $800, one-bedroom apartments from $850 to $1,099 and two-bedrooms up to $1,600. And according to Zumper, an online rental marketplace, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in La Crosse has gone up 14% from last year, for an average of $873.

“There’s just a huge lack of affordable housing in La Crosse,” Cable said, adding that rents have increased “drastically” during the pandemic.

Data from the Great Rivers United Way shows that in 2018, about 37% of people in La Crosse County live below the ALICE threshold, meaning they make less than the minimum income level needed to support their household. The data also shows 11% of the county lived in poverty.

A wage tool by the United Way states that in 2021, a family of three in La Crosse County needed to bring in at least $12.99 an hour to support the minimum cost of living. But the county is among nearly half of the country that can’t meet that budget, and more than 7,000 people in the La Crosse-Onalaska metro area were making less than $12 an hour.

These numbers are particularly concerning when it comes to the housing assistance local agencies offer.

Specifically, someone can’t receive federal funding for housing if their rent exceeds the fair market rate set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.

That rate for La Crosse in 2022 is currently set at $724 for a one-bedroom, but finding a place to live at or below that cost in La Crosse is difficult right now.

“It’s still incredibly hard to find something,” said Julie McDermid of Karuna Housing.

And for those who do qualify for certain housing programs, they might not get immediate assistance. There’s currently a long waiting list for low-income housing in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Housing Authority, there are 807 applicants on waiting lists, though people can submit applications for multiple programs, meaning that number is likely somewhat smaller.

All of these factors combine into one large problem: People struggling to find places to live.

Affordability is one thing, but accessibility and quality are also major factors in today’s housing crisis. And they’re all not only major causes of homelessness, they’re also perpetuating it, keeping those already experiencing homelessness trapped there.

McDermid highlights that those who have a history of homelessness might have trouble securing traditional housing. She said that even without a criminal or eviction record, landlords might be partial to choosing other applicants over someone who is or has previously been homeless.

There’s also a lack of medium-range housing in the city, McDermid said, adding that when you drive through La Crosse you often see tall, luxury apartments or smaller, dilapidated housing. “There’s not a lot in between,” she said.

And when someone does find something affordable, they might have to sacrifice amenities such as on-site laundry, parking, proximity to public transportation, air conditioning or a pet-friendly property.

“It’s few and far between,” McDermid said. “There’s just not much out there that’s available and then what may be available is not very accessible.”

Leaving the city

For Tom, the high cost of living has driven him out of La Crosse.

“There was a lack of available housing, affordable housing in the La Crosse area,” he said.

This past winter, Tom spent about $6,000 over two months while staying at hotels as he searched for permanent housing, which ate away at his savings completely.

He receives less than $1,000 a month from disability benefits, he said, which on top of inflation doesn’t give him a lot to work with.

Eventually, he was forced to look elsewhere for housing. With the help of family, he has since moved into a two-bedroom apartment in Grant County, which is still more expensive than he’d like to pay, but cheaper than paying for a hotel every night.

Now that he’s housed, Tom is trying to save up for another security deposit and build his emergency fund back up, but with few options for income, that’s an uphill battle.

“My disabilities never went away. I still got them. I’m scared every day that I don’t have money for a security deposit or an emergency fund right now because it’s been exhausted,” he said.

‘Protect yourselves’

The city has placed housing at the top of its priority list in recent years.

Housing developments have been praised and encouraged throughout the city. A new tenant resource center has opened up at the REACH Center, where renters can access support with finding and sustaining housing in the area. And a new Housing Authority guideline was recently implemented to place those experiencing homelessness higher on the waiting list for housing programs.

Couleecap has also been distributing millions of dollars a month in housing assistance from the state, Cable said, which is helping to stave off evictions in the area.

Still, more needs to be done, and more permanent solutions need to be implemented, advocates say.

Both Cable and McDermid agreed that creating more mixed-rate housing in the city, such as the Grand River Station, Garden Terrace and the 2219 Lofts apartment buildings, are the way to go.

These buildings offer both market-rate and low-income apartments in one building, and have been successful in offering affordable housing while combating the stigma that surrounds it.

Usually these properties are a good combination of providing affordable housing while also including full amenities, and they’re more welcomed by neighbors. They’re a good middle ground between luxury and dilapidated housing. Plus, it avoids “warehousing” low-income residents in one spot.

“If we employed that model across the board with every housing development, I think we would start to look this problem pretty good [in the eye] and in a permanent way,” Cable said.

Those projects, of course, come with hurdles of their own.

Recently, dilapidated properties along Fourth Street have been purchased and demolished to make way for a new, $15.8 million mixed-rate housing development by Cinnaire Solutions. But the project is currently awaiting state funding.

According to Elizabeth Rask, the development manager with Cinnaire, the process of getting state funding for mixed housing projects is complex, because the revenue the project might bring in isn’t always up to par with what the state is requesting.

There are two buckets of tax credits the state offers for projects like this, Rask explained, one of them is more competitive but offers more money, and the other is less competitive but with less funding.

Cinnaire’s project was denied the higher pot of money, and they’re waiting to see the state’s newest guidelines before they apply again, otherwise they can apply for smaller pot — but that will include finding more funding elsewhere.

Still, despite being a difficult process, Rask said it’s a worthwhile fight.

“These projects can be a long road,” she said, “but they can be really impactful and really beneficial once they’re done.”

McDermid said, “They’re complicated projects and they fall apart all the time. And yet, that’s your answer to having beautiful, affordable and integrated housing.”

In the meantime, Tom wants people to prepare for the worst.

“I say to anyone out there right now: Protect yourselves,” he said. An accident or an illness can turn the tables quickly. “Put emergency funds away,” he added.

He said the risks are too high to not have housing.

“You can freeze to death in one night,” he said. “That’s the most scary part of being homeless.”

Or, you may have to leave the place you once called home.

“I don’t feel good. I’d like to live in La Crosse, I love being out on the river, I love to hunt and fish,” he said. “(But) I’m done with La Crosse.”