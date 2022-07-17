Finding Home: Woman at Houska Park waiting on housing — and a new hip

Every day, F.P. navigates the area around her tent at Houska Park with the help of a walker. Arthritis in her hip among a number of other physical ailments makes it hard for her to get around.

F.P., who only wanted her initials to be used in this story, is currently experiencing homelessness and is among dozens of others staying at the La Crosse park while waiting to get into housing.

But that waiting is compounded by her medical issues. She needs a hip replacement — but she can’t have one until she is housed.

Throughout her journey, 54-year-old F.P. said she has faced discrimination and stereotyping from healthcare providers because she is homeless. But not receiving medical care is preventing her from working, and in turn makes it harder to find housing.

Her story of medical issues perpetuating her homelessness isn’t unique, either.

But through pain and waiting, F.P. continues to try and find purpose.

This story is part of the weekly Finding Home series, which dissects the growing issue of homelessness in La Crosse and tells the stories of the community members who are experiencing it.

Stuck in the mud

Originally from Sparta, F.P. has been battling arthritis since she was about 40. Her mom also suffered from the disease, which affects the joints, and had a hip replacement herself.

F.P. used to work in the bar and entertainment business, and for about two years, she was an in-home caregiver in Ontario. But after the person she was caring for was evicted due to late rent payments, F.P. also lost her housing.

That was in August of last year, and shortly after, F.P. was admitted into the hospital. She had a sepsis infection in her bones.

She stayed at the hospital for about two weeks and was eventually transferred to La Crosse. On Labor Day weekend, she found out she’d be discharged.

At first, F.P. was told she would be discharged to a nursing home because her antibiotics had to be administered through an IV. But later that same day, she was told there was an antibiotic she could take orally, and she was instead being discharged onto the street.

“I have no place to go,” she recalled saying. She was able to negotiate staying one more night at the hospital.

But the next day she was discharged with a large bag full of pills.

Now F.P. sleeps in a tent that’s difficult for her to get in and out of. Her air mattress has a leak in it and deflates overnight. Sometimes she doesn’t bother pumping it back up throughout the night, and by morning she’s on the ground.

The zipper on one of her doors is broken, and when it rains, she said it’s “like a river running” under her tent that makes her air mattress feels like a water bed.

She’s gone through two walkers because of the mud that cakes up on the wheels.

And she’s in a lot of pain. The uneven ground at the park is hard to maneuver, and she sometimes gets caught on things or falls.

“My bones are still breaking off inside me,” she said.

At the park, it’s hard for F.P. to access basic needs because of her physical disabilities. She’s not originally from La Crosse, so she doesn’t have a community to help her get around. And it’s a long distance for her and her walker to get to a bus stop, so trips to the grocery stores and the laundromat aren’t accessible.

Sometimes she has to rely on others to take her FoodShare card to get her groceries, but she’s had the card stolen before and she worries she’ll lose her benefits. Otherwise she relies on staff to help her leave the park.

“I’m handicapped. I can’t just hop on a bike and go to the grocery store or to the gas station and get myself stuff,” she said.

Outside of her tent at Houska Park, F.P. has written her name on her trash cans. On top of a shelf, propped up by canned goods is a pink sign that reads: “Friends are the family you choose.”

“She’s a hard worker,” said Amy Jo Kane, a social worker with Karuna Housing that has known F.P. since about January.

F.P. said if it weren’t for her disabilities, she’d be working.

“I would have a job — I would have two jobs. I really miss working,” she said.

Despite not being able to do traditional work, F.P. stays busy. She wants to host a rummage sale to raise money for the park, and she’s interested in tie-dying, wanting to make natural dyes out of plants and other organic materials. She collects items like hoodies and gives them to others staying at the park on cold or rainy nights. And when she and others were transferred from the shelter at the Econo Lodge to the park when spring came, she made sure people had blankets and other supplies.

She said, “I’m a mom first.”

“She’s a giver. She will collect all the items she can for everybody, and then if somebody needs something she’s passing it out. She’s going around asking people if they need things,” Amy Jo said.

Distrust in the system

Amy Jo said F.P.’s situation isn’t uncommon, and that people frequently get stuck in a cycle of homelessness because of medical issues.

“Because the health care system isn’t really set up to take care of our unhoused population,” Amy Jo said.

After being released from the hospital last fall, F.P. said she has experienced continued discrimination from health care providers because she was homeless.

F.P. contracted COVID-19 last winter, which brought on severe symptoms because of her underlying conditions. But two different hospitals refused to test her and turned her back on the street. She said she was stereotyped for being homeless.

F.P. has also been suffering from a broken left ankle, but she’s lost hope that it can or will be fixed.

A mobile medical team visits Houska Park weekly to offer services, trying to bridge the gap by bringing healthcare to the unhoused population. But there are still barriers: Some can’t walk or get transportation to appointments, and others have simply lost trust in the system.

F.P. can’t get the hip replacement she needs until she is housed, a requirement which neither a hotel nor a shelter will meet.

But getting housed is easier said than done. She can’t work because of her medical issues and therefore can’t pay rent.

“It’s just a big, vicious cycle with her, unfortunately,” Amy Jo said.

Instead she waits on lists for housing programs. But her medical issues don’t bump her to the top.

Amy Jo explained that there is a standard grading system that agencies use when prioritizing individuals for housing programs and other services. It involves self-reporting how long someone has been experiencing homelessness, where they’ve been staying and other details.

Those who are chronically homeless get housed faster. For F.P., who has experienced unstable housing in the past but had never been homeless until last August, this means she might be waiting a long time.

“And you know, how much can she wait?” Amy Jo said.

Misplaced

Despite her physical barriers, F.P. is very independent. She doesn’t like people assuming she can’t handle herself or that she needs help because of her disabilities. She likes to pick up the area around her tent herself, even though it takes her longer, because she knows where everythings goes. And last month when they moved the people at Houska Park to a storm shelter because of a threat of a tornado, she stayed.

“That doesn’t scare me,” F.P. said.

You can tell how much F.P. cares about the community around her by the list she keeps of things they need.

Clothes lines, empty ice cream pails, shoe laces to tie down tents, clothing, rags to wipe things down after it rains or to do dishes with. She wants better access to laundry. And she wishes Houska Park had Wi-Fi, since most people who stay there can only use their phone with internet access.

The city is asking people who want to donate to the park to go through the REACH Center, located at 212 11th St. S. A list of items and drop-off times can be found at reachcenterlacrosse.org/donate/.

F.P. hopes by sharing her story it might bring awareness and help to her neighbors who are also experiencing homelessness.

“Let people know that we are humans down here,” she said.

Like her, she said homelessness can happen to someone quickly under the right circumstances. “The tables could get turned at any time,” F.P. said.

She added, “We’re not bad people, we’re just misplaced.”

And although she may be waiting a while to be housed, once she is, she knows there will still be plenty of people who still need help.

“If I do get some place to live, if somebody needed something and needed my help, I would be down there to help them,” she said. “At any time.”