A presentation on the Regional Housing Study for Crawford County will follow a free social and buffet dinner, beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Leisure Times Sports Bar and Bowl, 1618 S. Marquette Road, Prairie du Chien.
Groups involved with the conduction and commission of the study will present the findings and guide a discussion on the next steps to seeking residential development solutions. Community leaders, lenders, real estate agents, employers, developers, school officials and citizens are encouraged to attend.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Reservations are required. call Jim Bowman at 309-756-8041.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.