Fire alarm in La Crosse parking garage leads to lascivious behavior arrests

A tripped fire alarm at a La Crosse parking garage Sunday led to the arrest of two people for indecent exposure.
Jonelle S. Hill, 41, La Crosse, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with misdemeanor counts of lewd/lascivious behavior and setting off a false alarm and a felony count of bail jumping, and Joshua D. Whitedog, 42, La Crosse, was charged with misdemeanor counts of lewd/lascivious behavior and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, firefighters and police responded to the Market Square ramp at 415 King St. to assist with an activated fire alarm from the third level. Security cameras reportedly showed Hill pulling the alarm.
The complaint says police found Hill engaged in sexual intercourse with Whitedog in the stairwell between the third and fourth levels. Whitedog reportedly denied sexual intercourse had occurred, to which Hill reportedly replied, "liar." Police ordered Whitedog and Hill to put on their clothes so they could interviewed.
Hill reportedly told police she activated the alarm because she needed help but didn't specify the nature of her predicament. Police determined Hill had a felony bond and placed her under arrest. She was transported to the La Crosse County Jail without incident.
Whitedog was issued a citation for lewd/lascivious behavior and ordered to leave the ramp. He reportedly told police that the ramp was his home, but police convinced him to leave. He later returned to the ramp and engaged in loud and vulgar behavior toward police and firefighters. He refused to leave the ramp and was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.
Hill is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. Whitedog is free on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that he have no contact with Market Square ramp during hours of darkness.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies in January
Jamie M. Scafe, 31, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Jan. 29 shoplifting complaint at Walgreen's in La Crosse and found Scafe with two baggies containing methamphetamine and heroin. She was released on a $1,000 cash bond.
Tyler P. Yogmas
Tyler P. Yogmas, 34, West Salem, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Yogmas was found with .72 grams of methamphetamine after Onalaska police responded to a shoplifting complaint. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.
Mario S. Street
Mario S. Street, 42, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine/party to a crime. According to the criminal complaint, police found a bag containing methamphetamine inside a vehicle Street was operating Jan. 25 in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Tylar M. LeFebre
Tylar M. LeFebre, 28, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, LeFebre was found with .8 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to a Jan. 25 driving complaint on Copeland Avenue in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.
Gregory Timothy Loftus
Gregory Timothy Loftus, 40, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Loftus was found with a bag of methamphetamine after a Jan. 23 traffic stop in Onalaska. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond pending a probation hold.
Samantha R. Fish
Samantha R. Fish, 32, Westby, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police were called Jan. 22 for a welfare check of a woman wearing a tank top sitting inside a running car. A search of the vehicle reportedly found a small bag containing methamphetamine. Fish was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Michael E. Poivey
Michael E. Poivey, 64, Sparta, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Poivey was found with 2.0 grams of methamphetamine after a Jan. 20 traffic stop in West Salem. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Peng Lor
Peng Lor, 23, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Lor was found with 0.2 grams of methamphetamine after a Jan. 19 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Pedro M. McKee Sr.
Pedro M. McKee Sr., 50, La Crosse, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, McKee was found with a sandwich baggie containing methamphetamine during a Jan. 10 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Jared L. Cooper
Jared L. Cooper, 26, La Crosse, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Cooper was found with 0.7 grams of methamphetamine after police responded to a Jan. 10 domestic complaint at a Rose Street residence in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond.
Macey R. Bills
Macey R. Bills, 22, Black River Falls, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, she was found with one gram of methamphetamine after police responded to a Jan. 5 shoplifting complaint at Walmart in Onalaska. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Michael David Mitton
Michael David Mitton, 29, Holmen, is accused of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Mitton was found with 1.4 grams of methamphetamine during a Dec. 19 traffic stop in Onalaska. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 22.
Emily N. Dolan
Emily N. Dolan, 22, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Dolan was found with fentanyl and methamphetamine after La Crosse police responded to a suspicious vehicle report Jan. 2. A search at the La Crosse County Jail reportedly found Clonazepam, Lorazepam and Oxycodone Hydrochloride on her person. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Teal M. Herold
Teal M. Herold, 32, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Herold was arrested Jan. 2 on a probation warrant and found with .5 grams of methamphetamine. She was issued a $1,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.
Jacob C. Vosseteig
Jacob C. Vosseteig, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, a man told La Crosse police Vosseteig failed to return a vehicle he had been allowed to borrow Dec. 30. Vosseteig was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Trevor A. Johnson
Trevor A. Johnson, 28 West Salem, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was found with .7 grams of methamphetamine and .2 grams of heroin during a Dec. 29 traffic stop in West Salem. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
