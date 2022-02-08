Fire alarm in La Crosse parking garage leads to lascivious behavior arrests

A tripped fire alarm at a La Crosse parking garage Sunday led to the arrest of two people for indecent exposure.

Jonelle S. Hill, 41, La Crosse, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with misdemeanor counts of lewd/lascivious behavior and setting off a false alarm and a felony count of bail jumping, and Joshua D. Whitedog, 42, La Crosse, was charged with misdemeanor counts of lewd/lascivious behavior and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, firefighters and police responded to the Market Square ramp at 415 King St. to assist with an activated fire alarm from the third level. Security cameras reportedly showed Hill pulling the alarm.

The complaint says police found Hill engaged in sexual intercourse with Whitedog in the stairwell between the third and fourth levels. Whitedog reportedly denied sexual intercourse had occurred, to which Hill reportedly replied, "liar." Police ordered Whitedog and Hill to put on their clothes so they could interviewed.

Hill reportedly told police she activated the alarm because she needed help but didn't specify the nature of her predicament. Police determined Hill had a felony bond and placed her under arrest. She was transported to the La Crosse County Jail without incident.

Whitedog was issued a citation for lewd/lascivious behavior and ordered to leave the ramp. He reportedly told police that the ramp was his home, but police convinced him to leave. He later returned to the ramp and engaged in loud and vulgar behavior toward police and firefighters. He refused to leave the ramp and was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

Hill is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. Whitedog is free on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that he have no contact with Market Square ramp during hours of darkness.

