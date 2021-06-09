Fire at La Crosse's City Brewery extinguished with no injuries, little damage

A Wednesday morning fire at the City Brewery complex in La Crosse was extinguished before it could cause significant damage.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews responded to a 4:45 a.m. fire alarm at the brewery. Firefighters didn't find any issues at the main brewery on Third and Fourth streets but later discovered flames coming from through the roof of the brewery's wastewater treatment plant on Second Street.

Crews determined that flammable vapors from the treatment plant had ignited through the roof. Suppression crews pulled a hose line, while other crews evacuated workers and monitored the air for explosive gasses.

The department says the flames were isolated to a small area of the treatment plant. Areas near the fire and adjacent buildings were monitored for gas vapors until they subsided below flammable levels.

Fifteen firefighters responded to the scene and were assisted by several City Brewery employees. No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation by City Brewery and the fire department.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.