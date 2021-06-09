 Skip to main content
Fire at La Crosse's City Brewery extinguished with no injuries or damage
Fire at La Crosse's City Brewery extinguished with no injuries or damage

A Wednesday morning fire at the City Brewery complex in La Crosse was extinguished before it could cause significant damage.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews responded to a 4:45 a.m. fire alarm at the brewery. Firefighters didn't find any issues at the main brewery on 3rd and 4th streets but later discovered flames coming from through the roof of the brewery's wastewater treatment plant on 2nd Street.

Crews determined that flammable vapors from the treatment plant had ignited through the roof. Suppression crews pulled a hose line, while other crews evacuated workers and monitored the air for explosive gasses.

The department says the flames were isolated to a small area of the treatment plant. Areas near the fire and adjacent buildings were monitored for gas vapors until they subsided below flammable levels.

Fifteen firefighters responded to the scene and were assisted by several City Brewery employees. No injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation by City Brewery and the fire department.

