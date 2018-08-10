Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A floor fan is being blamed for a small fire in Eagle Hall Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

La Crosse firefighters were called just before 7 p.m. to the south wing of the residence hall, where they found the sprinkler system had snuffed out the fire. No injuries were reported, and no students were living in the hall at the time. Damage was minimal, resulting mainly from sprinkler system water, according to university officials.

The fan had been placed in the hallway to help dry carpets after they were cleaned.

The area is expected to be cleaned up before students return for the fall semester at the end of the month, said Lisa Weston, assistant residence life director.

There is no cost estimate on the damage.

Eagle is the university’s newest hall, having opened in 2011. About 700 students live there when school is in session.

