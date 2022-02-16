Fire causes minor damage in La Crosse

Nobody was injured during a Wednesday morning fire that caused minor damage to a residence in La Crosse.

According to the city Fire Department, crews were dispatched shortly after 5 a.m. to 5601 Mormon Coulee Road, where all seven occupants had exited the building safely by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters entered the structure and discovered bedding and a box containing clothing that had caught on fire. The blaze was contained to a single room, and the building sustained only minor smoke and fire damage.

Four pets inside the home were reported unharmed.

The cause of the fire was combustible materials stored too close to an electric heating appliance.

Fourteen fire department members responded the scene. They were assisted by Tri-State Ambulance and the La Crosse Police Department.

