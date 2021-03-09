Fire damages apartment building in La Crosse

No injuries were reported after the La Crosse Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Monday at 1208 Avon St.

Crews were dispatched to the building shortly before 7 a.m. and were on the scene in less than four minutes. There was already thick black smoke pouring from a second-story apartment when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters pulled hose lines to the second floor and extinguished the fire from inside within five minutes. Crews also searched the rest of the apartment units, evacuated victims and ventilated the structure.

Crews were able to account for all the apartment's tenants. A Red Cross spokesman said Tuesday that two adults are receiving housing assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire caused moderate fire and smoke damage in the unit of origin, and adjacent units sustained water damage.

Twenty-two firefighters were on the scene. They were assisted by Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse Police Department and La Crosse Emergency Dispatch.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

