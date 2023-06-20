Eight fire trucks and 22 firefighters responded late Monday to a fire that damaged a business in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews were dispatched shortly before 11:30 p.m. to 1920 Oak St., where smoke was reported coming from Aramak Uniform Store.

All employees had exited the building safely by the time firefighters arrived. Crews were able to advance a hose into the store before finding the source of the fire and extinguishing it. The store's sprinkler system activated, which assisted in the fire's containment.

The fire caused a significant amount of smoke damage. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

City firefighters received assistance from the Holmen and Shelby fire departments.