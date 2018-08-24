Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Two families were displaced Thursday after a fire damaged a duplex on the city's South Side.

The fire at 1622 S. 14th St. was reported at about 6:30 p.m., and smoke was visible from the roof when firefighters arrived on scene, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The fire was contained to the attic. Investigators say the cause was overheated electrical wiring.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is assisting the families.

