Fire damages garage near Holmen

A faulty heating appliance is the suspected cause of a fire that destroyed a detached garage Sunday near Holmen.

The Holmen Fire Department was called to W8127 Beaver Road, where firefighters encountered the garage fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews extinguished the blaze, and the fire didn't spread to the home.

The garage sustained serious fire damage. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Firefighters from eight different departments responded to the blaze.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

