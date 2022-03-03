Fire damages home, destroys garage in Monroe County

A garage is a total loss and a home was damaged after Wednesday fire in the Monroe County town of Angelo.

According to the Sparta Area Fire District, firefighters were dispatched to 13196 Grandview Road shortly after 3 a.m. When crews arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames and the nearby home had also caught fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the house fire and then put out the garage fire. The house sustained fire and smoke damage. The garage was a total loss, including tools, a compressor and an ATV. The fire also burned a small area of woods.

Fire chief Mike Arnold said the homeowner was asleep when the fire started. The homeowner was alerted by a neighbor, who also called 911. The neighbor then helped evacuate residents and pets from the home.

Arnold said the fire started in the northeast corner of the garage and that the cause is likely "electrical in nature." He said there's no damage estimate but that house and garage are insured.

Firefighters were at the scene for three hours.

