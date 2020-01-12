Fire damages home on La Crosse's South Side

Nobody was injured Saturday in a house fire on the city's South Side.
The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. at 2109 Winnebago St. All residents were out of the structure when firefighters arrived. The fire, which had spread from the home's first floor to the attic, was extinguished, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
You have free articles remaining.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
1915: Logan High School
1916: The Cameron House
1935: Listman Mill
1948 La Crosse Auto Supply fire
1950: Heileman Brewery
1951: Swanson building
1954: R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store
1972: Menard's Cashway Lumber
1979: Downtown La Crosse arson
1980: North Side apartment building
1982: Caledonia Street
1982: La Crosse Garment Co.
1994: Johnnie's Restaurant fire
2002: Ridgeview Inn
2009: Copeland Avenue apartments
2011: El Charro Mexican Restaurant
2011: Jay Street building
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.