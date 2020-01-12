Fire damages home on La Crosse's South Side
Fire damages home on La Crosse's South Side

Nobody was injured Saturday in a house fire on the city's South Side.

The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. at 2109 Winnebago St. All residents were out of the structure when firefighters arrived. The fire, which had spread from the home's first floor to the attic, was extinguished, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

