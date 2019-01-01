Try 1 month for 99¢

Nobody was injured in a fire early Tuesday on the city’s North Side.

Firefighters were dispatched to 1410 Liberty St. at 4:22 a.m., according to the La Crosse Fire Department, and were on scene within three minutes. The fire was confined to the attic and the interior walls of the second floor.

The La Crosse Fire Department’s Inspection Bureau determined the cause of the fire to be electrical.

The la Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance and the American Red Crosse assisted at the scene.

