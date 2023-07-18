A detached garage in La Crosse sustained heavy fire damage Monday, but firefighters put out the blaze before it could reach the main residence.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, emergency crews were called shortly before 7 p.m. to a 30th Street South address, where a garage was fully involved in flames. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and limit damage to the garage.

Residents were home at the time of the fire, but nobody was inside the garage. No injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced.

The fire department received assistance from the Holmen Fire Department, La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Excel Energy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.