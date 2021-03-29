 Skip to main content
Fire damages Lauderdale Court structure in La Crosse
Eighteen units of firefighting apparatus were dispatch to Lauderdale Court in La Crosse to extinguish a Monday fire.

 Steve Rundio

A building at 3101 Lauderdale Ct. in La Crosse sustained significant damage after a Monday afternoon fire.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, firefighters arrived within five minutes after being called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. The first crews found smoke coming from the first floor and chimney.

Fire crews accessed the interior of the building to extinguish the blaze. The building sustained moderate to heavy smoke and fire damage.

Twenty-three personnel were dispatched to the scene, where La Crosse firefighters were assisted by the Shelby and Holmen fire departments.

The fire remains under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse Police Department.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

