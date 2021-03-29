Fire damages Lauderdale Court structure in La Crosse

A building at 3101 Lauderdale Ct. in La Crosse sustained significant damage after a Monday afternoon fire.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, firefighters arrived within five minutes after being called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. The first crews found smoke coming from the first floor and chimney.

Fire crews accessed the interior of the building to extinguish the blaze. The building sustained moderate to heavy smoke and fire damage.

Twenty-three personnel were dispatched to the scene, where La Crosse firefighters were assisted by the Shelby and Holmen fire departments.

The fire remains under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department and La Crosse Police Department.

