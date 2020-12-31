Fire damages Sparta restaurant

A Sparta restaurant sustained severe damage after a fire begam in the kitchen.

The Sparta Fire Department spent three hours at the scene of a fire that started at Great Wall Buffet on West Wisconsin Street shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Sparta Fire Chief Mike Arnold said flames were visible coming from the rear of the building when crews arrived. He said the fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen area, while the rest of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arnold said the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, and firefighters remained on the scene another three hours checking hot spots.

Two blocks of Wisconsin Street were closed for 2½ hours while firefighters contained the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire department was was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Sparta Ambulance Service, Sparta Public Works, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Monroe County 911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.