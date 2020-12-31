Fire damages Sparta restaurant

Great Wall Buffet in Sparta is closed after a fire started in the kitchen Tuesday.
Steve Rundio
A Sparta restaurant sustained severe damage after a fire begam in the kitchen.
The Sparta Fire Department spent three hours at the scene of a fire that started at Great Wall Buffet on West Wisconsin Street shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Sparta Fire Chief Mike Arnold said flames were visible coming from the rear of the building when crews arrived. He said the fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen area, while the rest of the building sustained smoke and water damage.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Arnold said the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, and firefighters remained on the scene another three hours checking hot spots.
Two blocks of Wisconsin Street were closed for 2½ hours while firefighters contained the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire department was was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Sparta Ambulance Service, Sparta Public Works, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Monroe County 911.
Justice for George Floyd rally
Demonstrators raise their illuminated cell phones at City Hall during during a nine-minute period of silence to honor George Floyd who, according to an autopsy, died of asphyxiation after being restrained by a Minneapolis Police officer for nine minutes.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
New feathered family
A pair of Canadian geese and their goslings feed on duckweed on a pond near Chad Erickson Memorial Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Appealing to customers
A sign reads “We Are Open,” outside of Bean Juice coffee shop in Jackson Plaza. The strip mall is home to 20 businesses, and all are being challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic in unique ways.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse housing crisis exacerbated by pandemic
Jason Derr looks out a second story bedroom window with his son Whitman, 2, at their home, a rented house on La Crosse’s South Side. Derr was told by an inspector that the 6-foot ceiling in the room is blelow the the 7-foot minimum that complies with building code.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Jumping bumps
Jerin Rink, 14, of Holmen, navigates through the bumps and berms on his bike at Leuth Park Bicycle Playground and Skate Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dunking it home
La Crosse Central's Terrance Thompson sllam dunks during a Jan. 17 game against Onalaska.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
That's a mouthful
A great blue heron grasps a northern pike with its beak as it hunts in the La Crosse River Marsh.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Black River sunset
The setting sun silhouettes the tree and eagle statue at the Eagle Watch overlook along the Black River just south of Interstate 90 on Rose Street.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
A COVID retirement
Stephanie Andersen, a colleague of Mayo Health System retiree Sue Lay, attaches a departing message for her co-worker and friend to her windshiel, as part of a COVID-19 safe send off.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
COVID-19 Voting
Anita Sachs reads her ballot at the Coulee Recovery Center before voting in the April primary. Despite an effort by Gov. Tony Evers to delay the election amid the COVID-19 pandemic voting went on as planned.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Snow Fun
David Johnson of La Crosse plays in the snow with his Labrador retriever at Forest Hills Golf Course.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Nothing to see here
Onalaska High School students hold up newspapers as the La crosse Central starting lineup is announced during a meeting of the basketball rivals on Jan. 17.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Taking a peek
A worker with Lamar Advertising installs a billboard on Copeland Avenue.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Pedaling through petals
Petals from a flowering crabapple tree blanket the sidewalk on Third Street as a biker speeds by.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Santa in the window
Bonnie and Dan Felton wave to passersby as they impersonate Santa and Mrs. Claus from safely behind a storefront window at Duluth Trading Co. downtown. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Felton’s won’t have children sitting on their laps this holiday season.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Cuddling with her critters
Cheyanne Courts of La Crosse cuddles with her ferrets, Poppy, top, and Pippi, during a visit to Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Trump rallies at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway
The sun sets as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Hammock Hangout
Siblings Benny Stindt, right, 8, and Julie Stindt, 5, hang out in a hammock with their baby sitter Haili Swift in the front yard of their house on 23rd Street.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Hangin around at the hospital
Window washers with Central Wisconsin Window Cleaning hang from ropes while working on the west façade of the Legacy Building at Gundersen Health System.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Justice for George Floyd rally
Richelle Brunn of La Crosse attends a Justice for George Floyd rally at in Riverside Park in June.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Swinging into fall
Terry Ziegelbauer hits a tee shot at Forest Hills Golf Course as early fall color stats to show on trees.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.