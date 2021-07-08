Fire damages unoccupied home on George Street in La Crosse

An unoccupied house on 1803 George St. in La Crosse sustained significant damage after a Wednesday fire.
According to the La Crosse Fire Department, firefighters responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a house fire at a condemned structure. Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor window. The fire was extinguished, and nobody was located after firefighters searched the building.
The structure sustained heavy smoke damage and moderate fire damage. Firefighters received a report about the possibility of a person inside, but a search of the interior didn't locate anyone.
The fire department was assisted at the scene by the La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy and Tri-State Ambulance. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.