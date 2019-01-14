The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a call 10:45 a.m. Monday after construction work in the basement of a downtown apartment complex caused carbon monoxide levels to skyrocket, according to fire battalion chief David Snow.
The fire department was called after CD Smith construction workers used a gas-powered saw that caused carbon monoxide levels to reach as high as 200 parts per million to flood the building, Snow said.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced when fuels are burned. The gas is fatal at high concentrations because red blood cells bind more tightly to carbon monoxide than to oxygen. Each year, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning not linked to fires, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has a recommended exposure limit of 35 parts per million over an eight hour window. In-home levels of carbon monoxide should not exceed 10 parts per million, Snow said.
The fire department responded with three fire trucks and closed down the section of State Street between Second and Third streets outside the building, which Gundersen Health System bought last year from Dan Wettstein when he retired from running his furniture and appliance store there. Gundersen is converting the first floor to a dental specialties clinic.
There were no injuries, but residents were evacuated from the building. A city bus was provided for residents to wait in until they could return, Snow said.
The fire department unlocked apartment doors, opened windows, and blew air through the building to dissipate the carbon monoxide, Snow said, and will do a final building check before residents are allowed back in the building.
Snow said he expected the carbon monoxide to clear up by 1:15 p.m.
The street was reopened to the public by midafternoon.
