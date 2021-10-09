Fire Department recovers body of person believed to have jumped from Miller Bluff

Local agencies performed a technical rescue Friday evening after a person reportedly jumped off Miller Bluff and was killed.

The La Crosse Fire Department received a call 7:10 p.m. Friday reporting a individual had jumped off the bluff near Rim of the City Road. Responding crews worked with law enforcement and located one victim that was found below Miller Bluff, according to the release.

The incident turned into a recovery effort that required an extensive technical rescue. The Fire Department was assisted by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse Emergency Dispatch, and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner's offices. A total of 14 firefighters responded to the incident.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

