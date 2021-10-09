 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fire Department recovers body of person believed to have jumped from Miller Bluff

  • 0

Local agencies performed a technical rescue Friday evening after a person reportedly jumped off Miller Bluff and was killed. 

The La Crosse Fire Department received a call 7:10 p.m. Friday reporting a individual had jumped off the bluff near Rim of the City Road. Responding crews worked with law enforcement and located one victim that was found below Miller Bluff, according to the release.

The incident turned into a recovery effort that required an extensive technical rescue. The Fire Department was assisted by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse Emergency Dispatch, and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner's offices. A total of 14 firefighters responded to the incident.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Carrier Appreciation Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News