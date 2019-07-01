La Crosse authorities said they rescued six distressed boaters and a dog Sunday from the La Crosse River.
No one was injured after three boats capsized about 3:30 p.m., leaving six boaters and their dog in need of help, authorities said.
The La Crosse Fire Department sent three boats and 14 firefighters to bring everyone stranded to shore with the help of the La Crosse Police Department and Tri State Ambulance, fire officials said.
