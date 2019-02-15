If you don’t want to do a random act of kindness for firefighters, do it for your own safety. If that doesn’t persuade you, think of the poor dogs, who don’t have a spot to pee in.
Firefighters and dogs simply can’t find fire hydrants buried under mounds of snow that has buried them directly or indirectly as plows have raced by, stirring up plumes of snow from the foot or so of snow that has fallen since the weekend and previously.
So fire departments are asking residents who live near buried fireplugs to dig them out so that, if your house catches afire — God forbid — they will be able to find a hydrant to hook a hose to and drown the flames.
“They could be saving lives and saving property, by saving us valuable time,” said La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam. “It’s a common-sense thing that people don’t think of.”
Even if firefighters are able to pinpoint a hydrant’s location, they lose precious time digging it out, Gilliam said. Firetrucks generally have a few minutes’ water supply on board to begin a firefight, but clearing a hydrant in hard-packed snow is tedious and time-consuming when there’s no time to waste.
Hydrants should have a clearance of about 3 feet on all sides so firefighters can maneuver, according to the Onalaska Fire Department.
The Onalaska department suggested an “Adopt-A-Hydrant” program in neighborhoods. Naming your adopted hydrant presumably would be optional, “Shorty” would seem to be a nature.
Canines will appreciate the gesture. Even if they don’t have an immediate need, dogs rarely pass a hydrant they don’t sniff to see who’s been there before them.
