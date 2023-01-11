Fire departments welcome help to keep fire hydrants clear

Tomah Fire Department crews always keep a snow shovel handy.

"We carry shovels in all our trucks," department chief Tim Adler said. "I carry a shovel in my own personal response vehicle."

The shovels are needed to clear fire hydrants. Last month's snowstorm illustrated the challenge firefighters face when response time often includes digging their way to a buried hydrant.

"When you get warm days followed by ice and snow and cold, it makes it difficult to dig them out," Adler said.

Neither Tomah nor La Crosse has an ordinance that requires homeowners to clear hydrants located on their property. Adler said local Boy Scouts launched an Adopt-a-Hydrant program two years ago but added that it's a major task to clear every hydrant in the city.

"When you've got 500 hydrants, it takes a long time to dig all of them out," Adler said. "We've responded to several calls where the fire department had to dig one out."

Molly McCormick, community risk educator for the La Crosse Fire Department, said the city's water department owns and maintains fire hydrants. While the city's ordinance that requires homeowners to keep sidewalks clear doesn't extend to hydrants, she said the department always welcomes help from property owners, if possible.

"When community members help to keep the hydrants clear, it helps ensure the immediacy of access to them after a storm," McCormick said. "It’s a neighbors helping neighbors commitment, as those hydrants truly only serve the immediate area they are in. It ensures that the fire department response is that much faster should something happen."

Adler also welcomes help from homeowners. He asked that snow be cleared three feet from the hydrant in all directions and removed deep enough "to the point where we can make a connection."

