Fire destroys apartment building in Tomah

A Tomah apartment building is a total loss after an overnight fire.

The Tomah Fire Department responded to a triplex at 417 Kilbourn Ave. around 1 a.m. Friday. The fire department reported flames coming through the front door of the downstairs apartment when firefighters arrived. The occupant was able to escape without injuries.

Tomah Police used forced entry to gain access to the other two apartments and rescued the rest of the building's occupants without injury. Fire crews extinguished the fire from inside the structure and no neighboring structures were damaged.

Eighteen firefighters remained at the scene for 2½ hours.

Tomah fire chief Tim Adler said the fire started in the kitchen due to the occupant falling asleep while cooking.

Tomah fire and police departments were assisted by Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Monroe County 911 Communication Center, WE Energies and Alliant Energy.

It was the second major fire in Tomah in less than three weeks. A section of downtown sidewalk remains closed to foot traffic after a Nov. 29 fire destroyed two buildings on Superior Avenue.

