Fire destroys garage, pickup truck near Sparta

A garage in the town of Sparta sustained extensive damage during the overnight hours of June 6 after a suspected electrical fire.

According to Sparta Area Fire District chief Mike Arnold, crews were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. to 14649 Genet Road, where Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies had already used a fire extinguisher to partially contain the fire.

The garage and a pickup truck sustained extensive damage, while the home had moderate smoke damage. The garage is attached to the house, and crews had to ventilate the home. Arnold said the home and vehicle were insured.

The fire is believed to have started on a work bench near an electrical power supply.

Firefighting crews were on the scene for 2 ½ hours and were assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Sparta Area Ambulance Service and Monroe County 911 center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.