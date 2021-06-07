 Skip to main content
Fire destroys garage, pickup truck near Sparta
Fire destroys garage, pickup truck near Sparta

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A garage in the town of Sparta sustained extensive damage during the overnight hours of June 6 after a suspected electrical fire.

According to Sparta Area Fire District chief Mike Arnold, crews were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. to 14649 Genet Road, where Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies had already used a fire extinguisher to partially contain the fire.

The garage and a pickup truck sustained extensive damage, while the home had moderate smoke damage. The garage is attached to the house, and crews had to ventilate the home. Arnold said the home and vehicle were insured.

The fire is believed to have started on a work bench near an electrical power supply.

Firefighting crews were on the scene for 2 ½ hours and were assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Sparta Area Ambulance Service and Monroe County 911 center.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

