Fire destroys home in Monroe County

A building in the Monroe County in the town of Jefferson was destroyed after a fire broke out during the overnight hours.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, emergency crews were called to a Mascot Avenue residence around 2 a.m Thursday. Flames were rising from the roof of the single-family residential unit when firefighters arrived.

The occupants were able to exit the residence, and there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation. The sheriff's office said the home is likely a "complete loss."

Crews from six different fire departments were on the scene for four hours.

