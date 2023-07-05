A family was displaced but nobody was injured by a fire that damaged a home July 3 in the town of Medary.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, police were called to a house fire on Timber Crest Drive shortly before midnight. The family was home when the fire broke out. Occupants were able to quickly evacuate, call 911 and wake neighbors of the adjoining duplex.

The fire is believed to have been started from the outside of the home. Fire crews worked from the exterior of the building to extinguish most of the fire and keep it from spreading. The fire, however, spread quickly to the attic and made it more difficult for fire crews to completely extinguish the blaze.

The fire department reports that all pets inside were safety evacuated.

Once initial flames were put out, crews conducted a more detailed search and found heavy smoke and hot spots still in the attic. A fire engine remained on the scene for several hours the following morning to ensure no chance of rekindling.

Holmen and Shelby Fire Departments were both called for mutual aid.

The home sustained heavy damage, and the family has been referred to the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.