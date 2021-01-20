 Skip to main content
Fire leaves La Crosse family displaced
top story

Fire leaves La Crosse family displaced

Fire engine

A La Crosse Fire Department engine leaves its station. 

 Hope Kirwan, WPR News

A Tuesday house fire in La Crosse has left a family displaced.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to a fire at 210 22nd Street South and found heavy smoke coming from the front and side of the home.

Fire crews made entry into the structure and found fire in the first floor and basement. The fire was quickly extinguished, and crews remained on site to monitor possible re-ignition. The home sustained heavy smoke damage and moderate fire damage.

All of the home's residents had safely evacuated before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported. Twenty-nine firefighters were at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Holmen Fire Department, La Crosse Police Department and Tri-State Ambulance.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

