Fire overnight causes heavy smoke and fire damage to Downtown La Crosse building

Fire crews responded to a blaze just after 10 p.m. Monday that caused damage to a building on Pearl Street in Downtown La Crosse.

The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to 304 Pearl St., where the Casino Bar is located, for a fire on the back staircase of the building, according to officials.

When the first units arrived on scene, fire and smoke were coming from the first and second floors, and was extending to the roof. Crews quickly stopped the fire that was spreading to the exterior of the building and continued extinguishing fires inside the main building and those nearby.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Fire crews were hindered by the cold weather and freezing conditions," the department's statement on the fire said.

A Facebook post from the fire department told community members to avoid the area Monday night as they battled the fire.

The building has been damaged by heavy smoke and the fire, officials said, and crews are still on location monitoring the situation as of early Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire was not reported as of Tuesday morning, and no injuries or casualties were reported.