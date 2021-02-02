 Skip to main content
Fire overnight causes heavy smoke and fire damage to Downtown La Crosse building
Fire overnight causes heavy smoke and fire damage to Downtown La Crosse building

Downtown fire

Officials and bystanders watch as firefighters work on a fire at 304 Pearl Street Monday night. Fire and smoke could be seen from the first and second floors of the building, and was extending to the roof when units arrived.

Fire crews responded to a blaze just after 10 p.m. Monday that caused damage to a building on Pearl Street in Downtown La Crosse.

The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to 304 Pearl St., where the Casino Bar is located, for a fire on the back staircase of the building, according to officials.

When the first units arrived on scene, fire and smoke were coming from the first and second floors, and was extending to the roof. Crews quickly stopped the fire that was spreading to the exterior of the building and continued extinguishing fires inside the main building and those nearby.

Downtown Fire

Smoke appears above a set of Downtown La Crosse buildings as crews work on a fire reported at 304 Pearl Street Monday night. The building sustained damage from heavy smoke and fire, and no injuries were reported.

"Fire crews were hindered by the cold weather and freezing conditions," the department's statement on the fire said.

A Facebook post from the fire department told community members to avoid the area Monday night as they battled the fire.

The building has been damaged by heavy smoke and the fire, officials said, and crews are still on location monitoring the situation as of early Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire was not reported as of Tuesday morning, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

The LFD reported that 54 personnel and 18 apparatus responded to the incident, and surrounding fire departments from Shelby, Holmen, Onalaska, La Crescent, as well as the La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance and Xcel Energy all assisted.

This story may be updated as more information is available.

