Fire reported at turkey farm near Galesville

A fire at large turkey barn in Trempealeau County triggered a plea from local law enforcement for available generators.

The fire broke out Wednesday around 11 a.m. at Weltzien Farms north of Galesville on Silver Creek Road. The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office posted a Facebook entry asking for anyone who has a "large commercial/barn-sized single-phase" generator to contact the dispatch center. The post said the generators were needed to help power the facility's other barns.

A short time later, the sheriff's office updated the post, saying it had several leads on generators and that no more were needed.

Crews from multiple fire departments were dispatched to the scene. There is no word yet on damage or injuries.