The Firecracker 4 Mile will be run from Riverside Park over the Cass Street Bridge to Pettibone Park and back, starting at 7 a.m. July 4, followed by children's races and superhero activities starting at 8:30 a.m.
The run will be a fundraiser for the Children's Museum of La Crosse and the La Crosse Area Autism Foundation. The 4 Mile costs $25 from May 31 through June 30, and the children's races are free before June 1 and $5 after.
To learn more about participating or volunteering, visit firecracker4mile.com.
