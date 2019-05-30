This year’s 5th Annual Firecracker 4 Mile run/walk in La Crosse will be a first for myTeam Triumph, a non-profit or organization that allows those with disabilities to participate in solo athletic competitions.
Since its inception in 2010, the Wisconsin chapter of myTeam Triumph has established itself in cities like Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Wausau, Eau Claire, and now La Crosse.
At events, the myTeam Triumph “captains” sit in specialized racing wheelchairs. A small group of “angels” take turns pushing the “captained” wheelchair. At the finish line, the entire cohort experiences the triumph of knowing that teamwork has made the seemingly impossible become a reality: The captain has finished a race.
Karla Sturycz, director of operations for Wisconsin’s myTeam Triumph, says the nonprofit is “excited to experience La Crosse and its unique character on race day.”
“When myTeam Triumph enters an event, we are also entering into a relationship with that community,” she said. “With the Firecracker 4 Mile, we are on a mission to eliminate the social isolation felt by those with disabilities in the Coulee Region. And, we use endurance athletics to do just that – to reinforce that disability does not mean inability.”
Everyone has the ability to get involved in the family-friendly Firecracker 4 Mile at La Crosse’s Riverside Park on Thursday, July 4. Those running or walking the 4-mile Firecracker at 7 a.m. or participating in the kids’ races at 8:30 a.m. will be benefiting the Children’s Museum of La Crosse and the La Crosse Area Autism Foundation.
In the past four years, with support from the J.F. Brennan Co. and other sponsors, $50,000 has been raised.
If you register for the 4 mile by midnight May 31, the cost is $20 for an individual and $60 for a family of three or more. Starting June 1, the prices are $25 and $75, respectively. For the kids’ races, the cost will be $5. But, through midnight May 31, youth can run for free. To register, volunteer, sponsor, and/or to learn more about the event, go to firecracker4mile.com.
Those interested in being a captain or angel must register at myteamtriumph-wi.org, not at firecracker4mile.com. MyTeam Triumph offers a variety of racing equipment to accommodate the needs of captains. And, angels to do not need to be super athletes. All are welcome to participate.
The Firecracker 4 Mile has attracted about 600 participants each year and has changed its course three times. The current four-mile course goes from Riverside Park to Pettibone Park via the Cass Street Bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.