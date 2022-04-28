 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters at morning blaze in downtown La Crosse

La Crosse firefighters are at an active fire scene this morning at the corner of 4th and King in downtown La Crosse.

Streets are being rerouted, and the department said to avoid the area. 

A building in the 300 block of S. 4th Street is largely destroyed.

This story will be updated.

