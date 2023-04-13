Dry, windy weather has aided the fast growth of wildfires that have consumed nearly 3,000 wooded and grassy acres in Jackson and Juneau counties.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources crews responded Wednesday to a 2,800-acre wildfire in Jackson County, which was reported to be 48 percent contained as of Thursday morning. The fire began as crews were extinguishing a smaller blaze in Juneau County.

The Jackson County fire caused a shutdown of Interstate 94 between Tomah and Black River Falls. The Interstate has been reopened, but the Wisconsin State Patrol said it will be closed again if visibility and fire conditions warrant.

Officials say the fire began at the north end of Fort McCoy. Some voluntary evacuations have occurred, but no injuries have been reported. Damage so far has been limited to three structures and one shed.

Six heavy units and four engines, along with fire departments from Fort McCoy, Bangor, Oakdale, West Salem and Warrens, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and local emergency management are also on scene.

A command post has been established at the Black River Falls DNR center.

Firefighters Wednesday contained a 100-acre fire in Juneau County. The fire broke out north of Highway 21 and west of Highway 80. Several structures were reported lost.

The DNR said the fires burned oak and jack pine. The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

The DNR responded to 21 wildfires statewide Wednesday, and nearly 80 over the past seven days.

Red flag warnings continue for most of Wisconsin. The warnings include a suspension of outdoor burning activities. Warm temperatures, low relative humidity and very windy conditions are expected to keep the fire danger elevated until Saturday.