Firefighters extinguish apartment building fire on Viroqua's Chicago Avenue

The Viroqua Fire Department was called at 4:32 a.m. Thursday to 505 Chicago Ave. for a 24-unit two-story, wood construction apartment building on a report of smoke and flames showing.

One apartment was totally involved in fire that was spreading into the hallway.

Removal of all tenants was of primary concern and was accomplished by members of the Viroqua Police Department and the Viroqua Fire Department.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes and was contained to one unit and the hallway.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is still under investigation.

Assisting were Tri-State Ambulance, Westby Fire Department, Viola Fire Department, La Farge Fire Department, Cashton Fire Department, Coon Valley Fire Department, Ontario Fire Department, Genoa Fire Department, Readstown Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Running Inc., Viroqua School District, Vernon County Emergency Management, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the American Red Cross.

The automatic Mutual Aid System was immediately initiated that helped in coordinating the response.

Vernon County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross are coordinating temporary housing for those that are displaced, as the building is not inhabitable at this point.

