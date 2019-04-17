Try 3 months for $3
Firefighters extinguished burning trailer on Hwy. 27

Nobody was injured in trailer fire on Hwy. 27 in Monroe County.

Sparta Area firefighters extinguished a trailer fire Wednesday on Hwy. 27 in Monroe County.

No injuries were reported.

The trailer contained furniture and household items.

The northbound lane of Hwy. 27 was closed for about an hour after the fire, which occurred about 6:20 a.m., authorities said.

The cause is unknown and the furniture was loaded onto another trailer, officials said.

The Sparta Area Fire District was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

