Firefighters rescue person who fell off Grandad Bluff
La Crosse firefighters rescued a person who had fallen off Grandad Bluff early Monday.

Authorities were called to 4499 Grandad Bluff Road just a few minutes after midnight.

Police and firefighters made contact with the person who had fallen.

Firefighters summoned a dozen firefighters from three stations as part of its Technical Rescue Team to rescue the person from the bluff.

The person was taken to Gundersen Health System. No information about the person or a condition report was available.

No other injuries were reported.

