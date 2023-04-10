Firefighters rescued a resident and resuscitated a dog injured in a house fire Monday morning on the Lower North Side of La Crosse.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire at about 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Caledonia Street. According to a press release from the fire department, fire could be seen inside the home and firefighters quickly rescued a resident. A dog also received "life-saving care" and was resuscitated.

The home sustained major damage and two residents and their dog were displaced as a result. The Red Cross is working to support the family. The fire department stated in the release the cause of the fire is under investigation.