Firefighters, utility crews stop gas leak in La Crosse
Fire engine

A La Crosse Fire Department engine leaves its station. 

 Hope Kirwan, WPR News

La Crosse firefighters and crews from Xcel Energy were called to plug a two-inch gas line leak Monday.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, a construction worker operating a hydraulic auger struck the gas line located at 13th and Jackson streets around 11:15 a.m. Firefighters isolated the area, evacuated nearby residential buildings and assisted Xcel Energy with stopping the leak.

Air monitoring equipment determined gas levels were safe after the leak was repaired. Tri-State Ambulance provided stand-by coverage, but no injuries were reported. Fire crews were able to leave the area a half hour after arriving.

The fire department is reminding people to call 811 before digging and use extreme caution when operating machinery near marked utility lines.

