TOWN OF BURNS — The eleventh annual Burns Firefly Fest is set for Saturday at the town hall.
The one-day celebration gives residents of the town of Burns and guests from all over an opportunity to socialize and take part in the festival activities. The town hall is at W1313 Jewett Road, about six miles north of Bangor off Highway 162. The goal of the festival is to raise money for community projects in the town of Burns.
Events start at 9 a.m. with a farmers market, kids games and silent auction bidding. Food and beverages will be served starting at noon. Other activities include the pie and bakery sale and the Jones Farm Clydesdales wagon rides from 3 to 6 p.m.
Raffle tickets will be sold all day, the grand prize will be four tickets to the Labor Day Brewers and Cubs baseball game, along with a tailgating package. There will be a bonfire at dusk.
The music stage opens at 1 p.m. with the Historical Speaker, the Blue Hills Drifter from 2 to 4 p.m., the Bangor Schools Jazz Band at 4 p.m., and Marty and the Sharks from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Festival director Judy Sommers calls the Firefly Fest “the biggest little fest in La Crosse County.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.