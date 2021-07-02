Fireworks can be traumatic for persons with PTSD, Gundersen therapist reminds to be courteous

Fireworks are a source of excitement for many, an explosion of sound and color that marks the Fourth of July. However, the stream of piercing sounds can be traumatic for individuals with PTSD.

Reminiscent of the sound of gunshots, some veterans, those exposed to gun violence or survivors of other traumas, can be triggered by the blast of fireworks, especially when not anticipating the booms. While individuals expect and can prepare themselves for fireworks shows and neighbors setting off firecrackers on the Fourth, when done off schedule the sudden noise can be startling and frightening.

Exaggerated startle response, says Marcia Dunn, therapist at Gundersen's Behavioral Health department, can be part of the symptomatology of PTSD, though not all veterans or individuals who have gone through an ordeal will experience it.

"PTSD is not something where people wear a sign and you know they have it. With social media there are a lot of ways you can let your neighbors know, 'Hey, I'm setting off fireworks at 9 o'clock', or whenever it is," says Dunn. "Or a sign in your lawn that says something like that. So then people can take care of themselves if its an issue."

If a person has a stressed or panicked response to the sound, Dunn says, the reaction should cease on its own within 10 to 15 minutes.