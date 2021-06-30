Fireworks can reach damaging decibel levels, Mayo nurse stresses ear protection

Fireworks wouldn’t be as dramatic without the accompanying booms, but the repeated loud sounds can do a number on your ears, reaching dangerous decibel levels.

Per the World Health Organization, the maximum safe decibel level is 140 for adults and 120 for children, some 10 to 55 decibels less than fireworks can produce at close range. To avoid adverse effects on hearing, an adult would need to be stationed around 65 feet away, and youth a distance of 190 feet.

Exposure to extreme loudness can result in tinnitus, or a ringing in the ears; temporary threshold shift, which causes mild hearing impairment for up to 24 hours, or permanent hearing loss.

“One loud blast can cause permanent damage but it typically takes prolonged exposure,” says Mindy Zenke, clinical nurse specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System. “If you’ve ever gone to a loud concert or the fireworks or shot off a gun, you know how when you leave your ears are muffled or they might be ringing a bit — that’s the hairs in your canal actually bending as they try to protect your hearing. It’s how those relax and straighten back up that causes that muffled sensation, so that can be an early sign you are causing or have the potential to cause long term damage over time.”