Fireworks can reach damaging decibel levels, Mayo nurse stresses ear protection

Fireworks wouldn’t be as dramatic without the accompanying booms, but the repeated loud sounds can do a number on your ears, reaching dangerous decibel levels.
Per the World Health Organization, the maximum safe decibel level is 140 for adults and 120 for children, some 10 to 55 decibels less than fireworks can produce at close range. To avoid adverse effects on hearing, an adult would need to be stationed around 65 feet away, and youth a distance of 190 feet.
Exposure to extreme loudness can result in tinnitus, or a ringing in the ears; temporary threshold shift, which causes mild hearing impairment for up to 24 hours, or permanent hearing loss.
“One loud blast can cause permanent damage but it typically takes prolonged exposure,” says Mindy Zenke, clinical nurse specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System. “If you’ve ever gone to a loud concert or the fireworks or shot off a gun, you know how when you leave your ears are muffled or they might be ringing a bit — that’s the hairs in your canal actually bending as they try to protect your hearing. It’s how those relax and straighten back up that causes that muffled sensation, so that can be an early sign you are causing or have the potential to cause long term damage over time.”
Setting off fireworks yourself has the most risk for damage due to close proximity, and fireworks that produce multiple blasts in succession, like rockets or mines, are particularly harmful. Zenke urges ear protection for adults and kids, with youth advised to use earmuff noise cancelling headphones for a better fit. Foam earplugs can also be a choking hazard for babies or toddlers.
Of children, Zenke says, “Their anatomy is so much smaller so their canals are smaller, and the vibration of that sound amplifies even more. Infants, little ones should have hearing protection on no matter where you are going to sit.”
Individuals who experience immediate hearing loss after being exposed to extremely loud sounds may find success with steroid treatment if they seek medical care right away, but Zenke cautions that repeatedly being around high decibel noises can be detrimental to hearing.
“Most loud noise exposure, especially when it occurs over time in increments, is progressively causing a little bit of damage at a time,” Zenke says. “Typically it is permanent.”
