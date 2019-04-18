Girls from across Houston County formed the first all-girl troop in the area this month and joined more than 10,000 trailblazing girls across the country who are now part of the Boy Scouts of America’s most iconic program.
Five girls from the Houston area became the founding members of Troop 531, which is sponsored by American Legion Post No. 423. Several other all-girl troops are forming in the nine-county region served by the Boy Scouts of America Gateway Area Council. Girls will be able to work toward the rank of Eagle Scout as well as experience outdoor adventures and build leadership skills.
Girls and families who are interested in learning more about Scouts BSA or joining a troop near them are invited to call the Gateway Area Council Scout Service Center at 608-784-4040.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.