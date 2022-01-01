First baby of 2022 welcomed at Gundersen

Just over half an hour into the New Year, Aspyn Elizabeth Gerriets made her debut as La Crosse’s first baby of 2022.

Aspyn, born to Haley and Kyle Gerriets, arrived earlier than expected, delivered via an emergency C-section at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. The first child for the couple — and the first grandbaby for both Haley and Kyle’s parents — weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 18 inches long.

“She’s doing good,” Haley said of her little one, marveling at her designation as the first baby born this year in a La Crosse hospital. “She’s sunbathing in her incubator and loving life.”

Haley reported she too was doing well 18 hours after her whirlwind procedure: “I’m doing good. Just going through the normal new mom phase and enjoying every step.”

The Gerriets are hoping they will be able to bring baby Aspyn home in about a week and are eager to introduce her to the grandparents. The care they received at Gundersen, Haley says, has been “exceptional.”

“They definitely go above and beyond for the patients,” Haley says.

Aspyn followed the record 1,776 babies born at Gundersen in 2021, 80 more than the previous record set in 2020 and a 4.2% increase.

“This year has been remarkable,” said Gundersen obstetrics and nursery clinical manager Amy Frauenkron. “For the new families 2021 has been extraordinary. We hope the families always understand how special Gundersen staff members feel about each and every child. These babies are the miracles and unforgettable part of 2021.”

Mayo did not share an exact number of babies born in 2021, but Karizma Maxon, the hospital’s family birthplace administrator, said last week there was an increase from last year. The hospital had not reported any Jan. 1 births as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The most popular girls’ names for babies born at Gundersen in 2021 were Olivia, Amelia, Evelyn, Scarlett, Harper and Nora. Mayo’s top girl monikers were Layla, Ellie, Aurora, Eleanor and Emma. The most popular boy names at Gundersen were Jackson/Jack, Henry, Oliver, Wyatt and Liam. Mayo’s were Theodore, Henry, Beau, Leo and Everett.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

