First Baptist Church of La Crosse has new pastoral team

First Baptist Church of La Crosse has a pastoral team of four ordained ministers, with almost 200 years of combined experience, from three different denominations: Don Iliff (United Methodist), Mark Stahlhut (United Church of Christ), Timm and Maxine Ashley (American Baptist Churches, USA).

Timm Ashley had been pastor for 16 years, and Don Iliff was interim pastor for two years.

First Baptist started in La Crosse in 1852, and is associated with American Baptist Churches, USA, the most ethnically and theologically diverse denomination in the world. It is not associated with the Southern Baptist Convention. There is a deep tradition of ecumenical cooperation, social justice and acceptance of all people.

The majority of lay leaders in the small local church are women. Community involvement has included supporting Monday’s Meal and Mobile Meals, providing meeting space for neighboring New Horizons, hosting the Free Legal Clinic and Centro Latino, and being the host site for the first Winter Warming Center.

The church is located at 1209 Main St., La Crosse, and may be contacted at fbclacrosse @gmail.com.

