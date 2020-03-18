First case of coronavirus in La Crosse County confirmed

The La Crosse County Health Department received notification Wednesday of the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
The department shared the notification at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and said, "As always, it is important to remember that viruses don't discriminate and neither should we."
The county will release more information later this morning, but will not include identifying information about the individual, their family or a specific place of residence to protect the privacy of the person.
