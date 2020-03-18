You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
First case of coronavirus in La Crosse County confirmed
1 comment
breaking topical

First case of coronavirus in La Crosse County confirmed

From the Coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak now that La Crosse County has reported its first case series

The La Crosse County Health Department received notification Wednesday of the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The department shared the notification at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and said, "As always, it is important to remember that viruses don't discriminate and neither should we."

The county will release more information later this morning, but will not include identifying information about the individual, their family or a specific place of residence to protect the privacy of the person.

1 comment
0
0
2
4
7

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News