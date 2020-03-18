First 2 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in La Crosse County

"Being in your house is where you need to be right now if at all possible," Rombalski says.

Pfaff reminds individuals that while they might usually go to work with mild symptoms like a runny nose, this is not the time to power through and go to the office.

Molling notes it is "up to each one of us individually" to practice prevention tactics, including social distancing, thorough hand washing and sanitation.

The confirmation of local cases of COVID-19 will likely raise the level of concern among community members, and Molling urges to "Please remain calm...we don't want hysteria."

The results of any tests administered at Gundersen and Mayo will be relayed to the La Crosse County Health Department within one to two days, and the patient who tested positive will be notified first, followed by an alert to the media within one to two hours. The public will be kept abreast of all confirmed cases.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors will take up a resolution to declare a state of emergency in La Crosse County.

"These are changing times. We used to think it was weekly or daily and now it's by the minute," said Tara Johnson, County Board chair. "We are a very strong community. We are a strong state and nation and at a local level the collaboration and working together that is happening in relation to COVID-19 is truly impressive...I say to us as a community this is what we need at this time and this is exactly what we expect of ourselves when there is a challenge in the community."

Love 4 Funny 3 Wow 7 Sad 41 Angry 34

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.